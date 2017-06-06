This comes as former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election. On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the White House would not block Comey’s testimony.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "The president’s power to exert executive privilege is very well established. However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony."

We’ll have more on The Intercept expose after headlines.