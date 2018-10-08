Alleged Saudi Murder of Washington Post Columnist Prompts Calls to Halt U.S. Relations with Regime

Fears are growing over the fate of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who Turkish officials say they believe was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last week. Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States, entered the Saudi Consulate in Turkey seeking a document he needed to get married and has not been seen since. The Washington Post reports a Turkish investigation has revealed that a group of about 15 Saudi men traveled to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi as he visited the consulate. Saudi officials have denied the report and say they don’t know the journalist’s whereabouts. Khashoggi is a critic of the Saudi regime. “This is a horrific escalation in the crown prince’s campaign to silence dissent, to silence any criticism, even the mildest of criticism, from Saudis at home or abroad,” says columnist for The Intercept Mehdi Hasan, who is also host of “UpFront” at Al Jazeera English, where he interviewed Khashoggi earlier this year. We’re also joined by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, who knew Khashoggi and is the author of “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection.”