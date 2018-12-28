Documentary on Impact of Vietnam War Recalls Responsibility to Stand Up & Say No to War

Media Options
Guests
- Glenn Silberco-director of The War at Home.
Links
“The War at Home,” a landmark documentary about antiwar protests in the 1960s and ’70s in Madison, Wisconsin, has just been re-released nationwide. We speak with co-director Glenn Silber, two-time Academy Award nominee, about the making of the film and why he argues now is an important time to revisit the responsibility to stand up and say no to war.
More from this Interview
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options