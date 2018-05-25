Bill Cosby Rape Survivor Says Black Women Face Disproportionate Pressure Not to Speak Out on Assault

Media Options
Guests
- Lili Bernardvisual artist and actor. She has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in the early 1990s when he mentored her in preparation for her guest starring role on The Cosby Show.
- Louise Godboldexecutive director of Echo Parenting & Education. She wrote a blog post titled “My Encounter with Harvey Weinstein and What It Tells Us About Trauma.”
Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police Friday, facing charges that he sexually assaulted two women. His arrest comes just one month after the public downfall of another extremely powerful man in entertainment—comedian Bill Cosby. Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. She was the former director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple University. Like Weinstein, Cosby has been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, also in cases stretching back decades. The 80-year-old comedian is now facing up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced later this summer. In Los Angeles, we speak with visual artist and actor Lili Bernard, who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in the early 1990s when he mentored her in preparation for her guest starring role on “The Cosby Show.” We also continue to speak with Louise Godbold, who survived sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options