Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! Visitor: You turn to Democracy Now! for independent, ad-free daily news covering the issues you care about the most. We can only produce our daily news hour with your support. Right now, every donation to Democracy Now! will be doubled by a generous supporter. This means if you give $8 today, Democracy Now! will get $16 to support our daily news hour. If you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Bill Cosby Rape Survivor Says Black Women Face Disproportionate Pressure Not to Speak Out on Assault

StoryMay 25, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police Friday, facing charges that he sexually assaulted two women. His arrest comes just one month after the public downfall of another extremely powerful man in entertainment—comedian Bill Cosby. Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. She was the former director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Temple University. Like Weinstein, Cosby has been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, also in cases stretching back decades. The 80-year-old comedian is now facing up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced later this summer. In Los Angeles, we speak with visual artist and actor Lili Bernard, who has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in the early 1990s when he mentored her in preparation for her guest starring role on “The Cosby Show.” We also continue to speak with Louise Godbold, who survived sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.

Related Story

Video squareStoryMay 25, 2018“It Is About Bloody Time”: Harvey Weinstein Assault Survivor Reacts to Arrest in NYC on Rape Charges
Guests
  • Lili Bernard
    visual artist and actor. She has accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in the early 1990s when he mentored her in preparation for her guest starring role on The Cosby Show.
  • Louise Godbold
    executive director of Echo Parenting & Education. She wrote a blog post titled “My Encounter with Harvey Weinstein and What It Tells Us About Trauma.”

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop