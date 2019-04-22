In Sudan, protest leaders say they’ve cut off talks with the ruling military council that replaced longtime leader Omar al-Bashir earlier this month. Sit-in protesters continue to hold the space outside the military’s headquarters in the capital Khartoum. Protest leader Mohamed al-Amin said Sunday the military could not be trusted to oversee a transition to democracy and civilian rule.

Mohamed al-Amin: “To the masses of our people, the role of the armed forces is not to rule, but to protect and defend the borders of the country. There is no recognition for any transitional authority and any coup d’état authority. Any such authority will be met with complete rejection by us, or any military power and all of this will be considered unlawful.”

The African Union has given Sudan until the end of April to install a civilian government or face possible removal from the bloc. On Saturday, prosecutors said Omar al-Bashir will face charges of money laundering, after a search of his home turned up cash totaling more than $130 million. Al-Bashir has been held in a maximum-security prison since last week, following his ouster by the military on April 11. It is the notorious prison where he had so many people imprisoned and assassinated.