The U.S. and China have reached a temporary trade truce after a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday at the G20 summit in Japan. The truce delays a new round of 25% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. Trump also walked back a recently announced ban on selling U.S. equipment to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. He said China will in return import large amounts of American agricultural products. The Trump administration said, however, that no timeline had been set to reach a longer-term trade deal with China.

Also while at the G20 summit, Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, praising him as a reformer and telling him, “You’ve done a really spectacular job.” Trump refused to answer questions from reporters about bin Salman’s role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi last October but said the prince was “very unhappy” about the killing. The United Nations, U.S. intelligence officials and U.S. lawmakers have all found credible evidence that the crown prince was directly implicated in Khashoggi’s murder.