Immigration rights activists abruptly interrupted Joe Biden during last night’s debate, chanting “3 million deportations!”—referring to the Obama administration’s deportation of at least 3 million undocumented people. The disruption came after CNN’s Don Lemon questioned the former vice president on his immigration record.

Don Lemon: “Vice President Biden, in the first two years of the Obama administration, nearly 800,000 immigrants were deported, far more than during President Trump’s first two years. Would the higher deportation rates resume if you’re president?”

Joe Biden: “Absolutely not, number one. Number two, everything landed on the president’s desk but locusts. I found that Julián—excuse me, the secretary, we sat together in many meetings. I never heard him talk about any of this when he was the secretary.”

Protesters: “Three million deportations! Three million deportations!”

Don Lemon: “Please be respectful. Please be respectful in the crowd.”

Protesters: “Three million deportations! Three million deportations!”

Protesters with the immigration justice group Movimiento Cosecha carried a banner that read “Stop all deportations on day 1.” Earlier Wednesday, 22 activists were arrested for blocking the nearby Detroit-Windsor Tunnel at the U.S.-Canada border protesting the federal government’s immigration crackdown.