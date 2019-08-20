The New York City police officer who killed Eric Garner in 2014 by using an illegal chokehold has been fired. New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill announced his decision Monday, just over five years after the killing, which sparked nationwide outrage. Daniel Pantaleo used the banned chokehold on unarmed African American Eric Garner until he dropped to the ground. Garner gasped “I can’t breathe” 11 times. Pantaleo had remained on the police force on desk duty. A New York grand jury decided in 2014 not to charge him, and last month the Justice Department said he would also not face federal charges. Earlier this month, a police administrative judge found the officer guilty of violating the NYPD ban on chokeholds and recommended he be fired. This is Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, speaking Monday at a rally outside the police headquarters.

Gwen Carr: “I’m still out here. I’m out here for the long run. You come out here against me, I’m out here, and you cannot scare me away. Yeah, Pantaleo, you may have lost your job, but I lost a son. January — I’m sorry — July 17, 2014, I lost my son. You cannot replace that. You can get another job.”

We’ll be joined by Eric Garner’s youngest daughter, Emerald Garner, after headlines.