Noura Erakat: Netanyahu’s Proposed West Bank Annexation Is Logical End to Israel’s Apartheid Policy

StorySeptember 12, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing worldwide condemnation for vowing to annex nearly a third of the occupied West Bank if he wins next week’s snap election. The United Nations, the Arab League, the European Union and Russia have all criticized Netanyahu’s plan, which he unveiled Tuesday. Netanyahu’s pledge comes just a week before Israeli voters return to the polls on Tuesday for new elections after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government following Israel’s April 9 election. Netanyahu’s annexation plan would crush hopes of an eventual Palestinian state. We speak with Noura Erakat, Palestinian human rights attorney and an assistant professor at Rutgers University.

Guests
  • Noura Erakat
    Palestinian human rights attorney and an assistant professor at Rutgers University.

Please check back later for full transcript.

