Media Options
Guests
- Cesar Espinosaexecutive director of FIEL, a Houston-based nonprofit that helps undocumented members of the city’s Latino community.
Debate moderator Jorge Ramos of Univision grilled former Vice President Joe Biden over the Obama administration’s deportation record. Biden refused to answer whether he did anything to prevent Obama from deporting a record 3 million people.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: Joe Biden Faces Criticism over His Healthcare Plan & His Support for Iraq Invasion at Third Debate
- Part 2: “Racism in America Is Endemic”: Democratic Candidates Vow to Confront White Supremacy & Legacy of Slavery
- Part 3: Should Latinos Trust Biden? Former VP Refuses to Criticize Obama’s Deportation of 3 Million People
- Part 4: Bernie Sanders on Democratic Socialism: We Want to Create an Economy That Works for All of Us
- Part 5: Elizabeth Warren Calls for Withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Afghanistan
- Part 6: Medicare for All: Sanders & Warren Defend Plan to Expand Healthcare Coverage to Everyone
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options