Bernie Sanders on Democratic Socialism: We Want to Create an Economy That Works for All of Us

Guests
- Julian Brave NoiseCatjournalist who belongs to the Secwepemc and St’at’imc Nations. He is the director of the Green New Deal strategy at Data for Progress.
After being questioned about the crisis in Venezuela, Senator Bernie Sanders defended his vision of democratic socialism. “I agree with what goes on in Canada and in Scandinavia: guaranteeing healthcare to all people as a human right. I believe that the United States should not be the only major country on Earth not to provide paid family and medical leave,” Sanders said. “I believe that every worker in this country deserves a living wage and that we expand the trade union movement.”
Please check back later for full transcript.
