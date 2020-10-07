In New Jersey, former Republican Governor Chris Christie remains hospitalized with COVID-19 after he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center on Saturday. Hospital officials have declined to comment on Christie’s health, and his last public comments came Monday in a brief telephone interview with an editor at the New Jersey Star-Ledger, who reported Christie sounded “raspy.” Christie was part of President Trump’s debate preparation team last week, which also included campaign manager Bill Stepien, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany — all of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19. None of them were wearing masks.

On Monday, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani — who was also present at Trump’s debate prep — coughed his way through an interview on Fox News in which he mocked Joe Biden for wearing masks.

Rudy Giuliani: [coughs]

Martha MacCallum: … “say it’s OK. He is” …

Rudy Giuliani: [coughs] …

Martha MacCallum: “Mayor Giuliani, thank you so much for your time. We’ll look forward to having you back.”

Rudy Giuliani: “Thank you, Martha. Thank you for the coverage. It’s very good.”

Martha MacCallum: “And I hope that cough is not anything bad, where — you’re waiting for your test to come back, so we hope you’re going to be healthy and well.”

Rudy Giuliani: [coughs] “I hope so, too.”

Giuliani said Tuesday morning he’d tested negative for coronavirus. Giuliani has not gone into quarantine despite his close contacts with several infected people, and appeared maskless at a Republican fundraising event in Manhattan on Tuesday.