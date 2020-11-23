President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly name longtime adviser Tony Blinken as secretary of state. He previously served as deputy secretary of state for President Obama. Earlier this year, Blinken spoke with the Hudson Institute about foreign policy challenges and how he views the United States’ role in the world.

Antony Blinken: “Simply put, the big problems that we face as a country and as a planet, whether it’s climate change, whether it’s a pandemic, whether it’s the spread of bad weapons, to state the obvious, none of these have unilateral solutions.”

After he left Obama’s White House, Blinken co-founded WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm which helped Silicon Valley companies pitch for Pentagon contracts. In an Intercept profile from 2018, William Hartung, an arms control expert at the Center for International Policy, said, “The revolving door is a longstanding feature of the military-industrial complex, and it can lead to distorted policy decisions based on the financial interests of former government employees.” Blinken was also a top Senate aide to Biden in 2002 and 2003, when Biden was pushing for the invasion of Iraq.

Another close adviser, Jake Sullivan, will reportedly be tapped as national security adviser. Both Sullivan and Blinken served as Biden’s national security advisers when he was vice president.

And media is reporting Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be named the new U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Thomas-Greenfield was an ambassador to Liberia and assistant secretary of state for African affairs under Obama. She was fired days into the Trump administration.

Biden will formally announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday.