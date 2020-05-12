In Washington, D.C., President Trump clashed with Chinese American CBS reporter Weijia Jiang when she confronted him over the issue of testing.

Weijia Jiang: “You have said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why is this a global competition to you, if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer. Yes, behind you, please.”

Weijia Jiang: “Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?”

President Donald Trump: “I’m telling you.”

Weijia Jiang: “That I should ask China?”

President Donald Trump: “I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

Weijia Jiang: “That’s not a nasty question.”

President Donald Trump: “Please, go ahead.”

Weijia Jiang: “Why does it matter, when” —

President Donald Trump: “OK, anybody else? Please, go ahead, in the back, please.”

Kaitlan Collins: “I have two questions.”

President Donald Trump: “No, it’s OK. We’ll go over here.”

Kaitlan Collins: “But you pointed to me. I have two questions, Mr. President.”

President Donald Trump: “Next? Next, please.”

Kaitlan Collins: “But you called on me.”

President Donald Trump: “I did, and you didn’t respond. And now I’m calling on” —

Kaitlan Collins: “Sir, I just wanted to” —

President Donald Trump: — “the young lady in the back. Please.”

Kaitlan Collins: “I just wanted to let my colleague finish. But can I ask you a question, please?”

President Donald Trump: “OK, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. Appreciate it.”

Kaitlan Collins: “But you called on me.”

President Donald Trump: “Thank you very much.”

The second reporter addressing Trump was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, as Trump walked off the stage. Last month, Trump went after Weijia Jiang after she questioned him about his failure to warn Americans about the virus in February as he held packed political rallies. He told her at the time to “just relax” and “keep your voice down.”

Trump also falsely claimed at his Monday press briefing that anyone who wants a test can get one. Pressed by a reporter, Health and Human Services official Admiral Brett Giroir later clarified “anybody who needs a test” can get one — specifying this covered people with COVID-19 symptoms or who were knowingly exposed to the virus. At the briefing, Trump was standing in front of a banner that read “America leads the world in testing.”