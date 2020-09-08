In New York, protests in Rochester continued over the weekend demanding justice for Daniel Prude. Prude, a Black man, died from asphyxiation in March after police officers handcuffed him, put a hood over his head and pushed his face into the freezing cold ground for two minutes while kneeling on his back. On Sunday, a group of naked and near-naked protesters wearing nothing but “spit hoods” protested outside Rochester’s public safety building. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she would impanel a grand jury over his case. The mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, has promised police reforms after nearly a week of nonstop demonstrations.

Mayor Lovely Warren: “It is my solemn duty as a mayor of this city to honor Mr. Prude, to not let his death be in vain, and to do everything possible to transform how we police our city to truly protect and serve our residents.”

Protests were held across other U.S. cities, including Louisville, Kentucky, where armed, right-wing protesters confronted antiracist protesters during a demonstration ahead of the Kentucky Derby Saturday. This comes as Vice reports at least one of the officers involved in the police killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor was wearing a body camera, contradicting earlier statements by the local police department. In Portland, Oregon, this weekend marked over 100 days of daily demonstrations, as police continue to violently repress protesters.