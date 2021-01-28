Another 4,000 people across the United States died from COVID-19 Wednesday in what’s been the deadliest month since the pandemic began. The Biden administration projects as many 90,000 more U.S. residents will die in the next four weeks as the virus continues to spread out of control in communities in all 50 states.

On Wednesday. President Biden’s coronavirus task force met publicly for the first time – remotely over Zoom and live-streamed from the White House YouTube channel. Biden was notably absent, allowing scientists to lead the discussion. Senior adviser Andy Slavitt tamped down public expectations about rapid vaccinations for most U.S. residents.

Andy Slavitt: “We are taking action to increase supply and increase capacity. But even so, it will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.”

The race to vaccinate the U.S. comes as new coronavirus variants are spreading across the globe — with mutations that may make them more infectious and more likely to evade existing COVID-19 vaccines. After headlines, we’ll go to Houston, Texas, to speak with Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.