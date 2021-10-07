The United States reported more than 2,500 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as new cases continue to fall from a summer peak. With the latest deaths, the U.S. has now recorded more COVID fatalities in 2021 than in all of 2020.

The White House said Wednesday it would spend $1 billion to purchase at-home rapid antigen tests in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a measure requiring people entering indoor public spaces — and large outdoor gatherings — to provide proof of vaccination.

In Colorado, the UCHealth hospital system says it will deny organ transplants to patients who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Most transplant centers already require patients to receive other vaccinations — like for hepatitis and measles — and routinely make organ recipients pledge to abstain from tobacco and alcohol.