Here in the United States, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic has topped 50 million. Nearly 800,000 people have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, with nearly 1,300 deaths reported on Monday alone.

California has ordered a new statewide indoor mask mandate beginning Wednesday, after recording a 47% jump in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving.

Here in New York City, beginning today, children aged 5 to 11 will be required to have proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor places, such as restaurants. A proof-of-vaccination mandate for everyone 12 and up was already in effect. This is New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We want to protect everyone. We want to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We know Omicron has had a lot of impact on younger folks. We know that we need a whole family to be safe. And if the youngest kids are safe, that also helps protect our seniors.”

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block New York state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Petitioners had tried to claim religious exemptions. Meanwhile, the Air Force says it has discharged 27 servicemembers for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by the Pentagon.