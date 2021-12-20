The Build Back Better bill appears to be doomed after Senator Joe Manchin announced Sunday he would not vote for President Biden and Democrats’ signature piece of legislation, a roughly $2 trillion package that would expand the social safety net and combat the climate crisis.

Sen. Joe Manchin: “If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it. And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”

The news prompted swift condemnation from Democrats, activists and the White House, which essentially accused the West Virginia conservative of lying. In a scathing statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Manchin’s announcement “represent[s] a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.” Manchin reportedly refused to take a White House call before sinking the bill. Progressive lawmakers called out both Manchin and Democratic leadership for failing earlier this year to keep the bipartisan infrastructure vote tied to a vote on the Build Back Better Act. Congressmember Ilhan Omar tweeted, “West Virginia is 50th in public health, 50th in childcare, 48th in employment. They support Build Back Better by a 43 point margin. This has nothing to do with his constituents. This is about the corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced this morning senators will vote “very early in the new year” on Build Back Better, and vowed to keep trying to find a way forward.