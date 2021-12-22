In Texas, an unvaccinated man in his fifties is believed to be the first recorded U.S. COVID death linked to the Omicron variant. It was his second COVID infection. Harris County urged residents to get vaccinated.

California will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot. It’s the second state to announce a health worker booster mandate after New Mexico.

New York City is offering $100 to receive a booster shot at city-run vaccination sites before the new year, in an effort to curb an explosion in cases. Meanwhile, Mayor-elect Eric Adams and other elected officials announced they are calling off an in-person inauguration gala due to the skyrocketing cases.

In Philadelphia, the city’s largest high school has switched to remote learning after 41 teachers called out of work Monday, following the death last week of a 17-year-old student from COVID.