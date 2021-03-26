As the governor announced he had signed the bill, Democratic state Representative Park Cannon, who is African American, knocked on Governor Kemp’s door, saying the public deserved to witness his statement. She was arrested by several Georgia state troopers, dragged through the Capitol and pushed into a patrol car, even as she shouted that she was an elected official. Cannon’s arrest was witnessed by fellow Democratic state Representative Erica Thomas.

Rep. Erica Thomas: “But you’re going to tell me that you arrested a sitting state representative for nothing? She didn’t do anything but knock on the governor’s door. I’m done! I’m so done! I’m so done! Protect and serve who?”

State Representative Cannon was booked on two felony charges: obstructing law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, and disrupting a General Assembly session. She was released Thursday night to cheering crowds of supporters, including Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, who met with Cannon inside jail.

The New Georgia Project, the Black Voters Matter Fund and other groups have sued to stop Georgia’s voter suppression law, arguing it violates the Voting Rights Act and the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.