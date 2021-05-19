Israeli forces are continuing their deadly strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least four Palestinians today, including radio journalist Yousef Abu Hussein. Residential buildings have been leveled as the number of people who have had to flee from their homes reached at least 72,000. This is a man who was forcibly displaced from his home in Beit Lahia and is now sheltering in a U.N.-run school.

Ihab El-Attar: “We all moved out, except for the wife of my brother and three of her children. They died at home. We left them there. Then the ambulance service arrived and moved them from under the rubble, dead. … They sleep on the ground in the shelter. There is not enough water. And if we are out of water, especially during the corona pandemic, it will be worse. It is crowded here. There are 30 to 40 people in each classroom.”

The Israeli bombing campaign has killed at least 222 Palestinians in Gaza, including 63 children.