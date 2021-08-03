On Monday, county officials across the San Francisco Bay Area ordered new mask mandates indoors — even for vaccinated people — joining Los Angeles, which reimposed similar measures last month.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors, but stopped short of ordering a new mandate. Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo said tens of thousands of New York transit workers must show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

At the White House, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Monday similar rules will apply to some 4 million federal workers.