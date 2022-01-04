Global coronavirus cases have skyrocketed to a new record high, with more than 2.2 million confirmed cases reported on Monday.

In southern Africa, cases are soaring in Mozambique, where President Filipe Nyusi said Monday he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus and were self-isolating. Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi also entered isolation Monday after a positive test.

Australia recorded nearly 50,000 daily cases — a record high in a country that until recently had prevented large-scale community spread of the virus.

In France, lawmakers are debating a vaccine pass law that would require anyone 12 or older to present a vaccination certificate to enter restaurants and other public venues.