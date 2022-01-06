Independent news has never been so important.

Elie Mystal: AG Garland Must Be More Aggressive, Hold Trump & Allies Accountable for Insurrection

StoryJanuary 06, 2022
On the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection of January 6, when right-wing and white supremacist supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, we speak with Elie Mystal of The Nation about the Department of Justice investigation, led by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who pledged Wednesday to bring everyone involved to “justice.” Mystal says Garland should be more aggressive and also pursue Donald Trump. “I want actual evidence that this man is willing to take on the powerful, politically connected Republicans who did this to us, and so far I don’t see that evidence,” says Mystal. So far, 725 rioters have been arrested on smaller charges.

StoryJan 06, 2022Reform the Insurrection Act: Former Pentagon Adviser Says Trump Almost Used It to Subvert Election
  • Elie Mystal
    justice correspondent for The Nation and author of the magazine’s monthly column “Objection!”

