In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has been sworn in as Prime Minister, succeeding fellow Conservative Party member Liz Truss, who resigned her post after just six weeks on the job. Sunak was a supporter of Brexit, Britain’s narrowly-approved 2016 referendum on whether to exit the European Union. He comes from one of the nation’s wealthiest families, with a net worth estimated at more than 800 million dollars. He becomes Britain’s first-ever Prime Minister of color; and third Prime Minister in 50 days, after Boris Johnson resigned amid a series of scandals. Rishi Sunak delivered his first address as Prime Minister from 10 Downing Street earlier today.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

Across the U.K., calls are growing for a general election. The leader of Scotland’s National party, Nicola Sturgeon, said Monday the turmoil in the Conservative or “Tory” Party showed the need for greater Scottish independence.