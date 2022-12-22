U.S. Faith Leaders Call for Xmas Truce in Ukraine as Zelensky Visits D.C. Seeking More Arms & Money

Media Options
Guests
- Medea Benjaminco-founder of CodePink.
- Cornel Westauthor, civil rights activist and professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary.
- Graylan Scott Haglersenior adviser to the Fellowship of Reconciliation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has wrapped up a one-day visit to Washington, D.C., where he called on the Biden administration and lawmakers to provide more military and financial aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. This was Zelensky’s first overseas trip in nearly a year, since the war began. Ahead of the trip, over 1,000 faith leaders in the United States called for a Christmas truce in Ukraine. For more on the war and hopes for peace, we speak with CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin, theologian Cornel West and Reverend Graylan Scott Hagler, senior adviser to the Fellowship of Reconciliation.
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options