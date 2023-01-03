In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been sworn in to a third term as president. Lula spoke to hundreds of thousands of supporters in the capital Brasília on Sunday, pledging to fight poverty, invest in education and health, and halt illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “In the fight for the good of Brazil, we will use the weapons that our adversaries fear the most: the truth that prevails over the lies, the hope that conquers fear, and the love that defeats hatred. Long live Brazil, and long live the Brazilian people!”

The far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro boycotted Sunday’s ceremony, leaving Brazil on Friday to go to Orlando, Florida, after first refusing to concede the election to Lula. We’ll have more on Lula’s historic third presidential term after headlines.