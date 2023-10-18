President Biden is in Israel, hours after Palestinian officials accused Israel of killing at least 500 people at Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in an airstrike. In addition to treating sick and wounded patients, the hospital was acting as a refuge for displaced Gazans fleeing Israeli’s unrelenting attacks. This is Mohammad Al-Naqa, a doctor at Al-Ahli Hospital.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Naqa: “There was no warning before the hospital was targeted. There were about 3,000 people who were taking shelter here. While we were working at the hospital, and without any warning, around 6:30 p.m., the hospital was targeted by shelling. We didn’t know what it was, but we found out what it can do, after it targeted children who were cut into pieces.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel told the hospital it had sent “warning strikes” one day before the deadly explosion. The U.N. has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Amid international condemnation over the attack, Israel has denied responsibility, blaming a Palestinian rocket. Israeli officials appeared to have deleted a video posted on social media showing Palestinian rockets being fired, after realizing the timestamp on the footage did not match up with the hospital attack. Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas canceled a planned summit in Jordan with Biden in the wake of the hospital bombing. Biden said he was “outraged” by the attack, which constitutes a war crime, but sided with Israel as he made remarks alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today.

President Joe Biden: “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

Many have pointed out that militant groups in Palestine do not have the firepower to level a massive building. Israel has a history of lying about its responsibility in crimes against Palestinians, including its murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year, which it initially blamed on Palestinians. Israel apologized one year after her death.

As Biden meets with Israeli officials, Palestinians condemned U.S. support for Israel’s genocide. This is a resident of Khan Younis in Gaza.

Mansour Chuman: “To President Biden and his administration: Generations will not forget, and history will be recorded, that it was your administration, your billions of dollars, your support with weapons of mass destruction to the Israeli Defense Forces, which has caused what has been happening right now in Gaza.”

On Tuesday, Israeli strikes hit other civilian targets in Gaza, including a U.N. school where thousands were taking refuge. At least 24 U.N. installations have been hit in the past week, killing at least 14 U.N. staffers.

Israeli forces have killed at least 3,300 Palestinians over the last 12 days. Around a third of those killed were children. Gazans continue to suffer from a lack of all basic necessities, including water.