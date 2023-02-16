In Buffalo, New York, the white teenager who murdered ten people in a racially-motivated attack in a predominantly Black neighborhood last May has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. There were dramatic scenes in the courtroom Wednesday, as family members of the victims confronted the gunman, who was just 18 years old when he published a racist manifesto online before using a legally purchased Bushmaster AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to systematically seek out and murder Black people at a supermarket. The killer live-streamed the attack on social media. This is Barbara Massey, sister of shooting victim Katherine Massey.

Barbara Massey: “You gonna come down to our city, decide you don’t like Black people. You don’t know a damn thing about Black people. We’re human. We like our kids to go to good schools. We love our kids. We never go to no neighborhoods and take people out.”

Massey was interrupted as a man lunged at the convicted mass murderer. He was restrained by court officers as the gunman was rushed from the courtroom. The Erie County district attorney later said the man would not be charged for the outburst. This is Simone Crawley, granddaughter of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, speaking during victim impact statements.

Simone Crawley: “We all know the pure hatred and motivations behind your heinous crime, and we are here to tell you that you failed. We will continue to elevate and be everything that you are not, everything that you hate, and everything that you intended to destroy. … We are extremely aware that you are not a lone wolf, but a pawn of a larger organized network of domestic terrorists. And to that network, we say, 'we as a people are unbreakable.'”

The mass murderer apologized, saying, “I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did.”