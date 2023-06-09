The Justice Department has indicted former President Donald Trump on multiple felony charges, accusing him of mishandling classified documents and obstructing the government’s attempts to recover them. Trump is the first former president ever to face federal criminal charges. In a video posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump lashed out against the Biden administration and insisted, “I’m an innocent man.”

Donald Trump: “Our country is going to hell. And they come after Donald Trump, weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponizing the FBI. We can’t let this continue to go on, because it’s ripping our country to shreds.”

Trump reportedly faces seven charges, including the willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements and representations. The charges bring maximum sentences ranging from five to 20 years in prison. Trump will reportedly be arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. We’ll have more on Trump’s indictment after headlines.