Heads of state from 31 NATO member nations have wrapped up their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, pledging to support Ukraine in its war against Russia “for as long as it takes.” On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the talks, one day after he sharply criticized NATO’s refusal to commit to a timeline for Ukraine to join the military alliance as “unprecedented and absurd.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “To put it in simple terms, the moment the war is over, Ukraine will definitely be invited to join NATO, and Ukraine will become a member of the alliance.”

Before leaving Vilnius, Biden delivered a major address, reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine to join NATO “some day” and declaring NATO is now stronger than ever. President Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, today for a meeting with Scandinavian leaders. Finland recently joined NATO, and Sweden is poised to join as its 32nd member nation. Biden is the first U.S. president to visit Finland since then-President Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin at a 2018 U.S.-Russia summit in Helsinki. We’ll have more on the NATO summit after headlines.