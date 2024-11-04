On Tuesday, November 5, Democracy Now! will air a 4-hour election night special broadcast from 8 pm to midnight ET. We will also air an expanded 2-hour election show for our daily broadcast from 8 to 10 am on Wednesday, November 6. Because Democracy Now! does not accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, we rely on viewers like you to feature voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! today to support our election and post-election coverage? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30. Please help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the election and what it means for our collective future. Thank you so much! Every dollar makes a difference.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today on the final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s election. Harris is scheduled to also hold three other events in Pennsylvania: in Scranton, Allentown and Philadelphia. Trump is also heading to Raleigh, North Carolina; Reading, Pennsylvania; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. More than 78 million voters have already cast their ballots.
On Sunday, Trump held a rally in Lititz, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he told supporters that he shouldn’t have left the White House after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.
Donald Trump: “We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn’t have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so — we did so well.”
During the same rally, Trump also said he wouldn’t mind if someone shot through a crowd of journalists covering his rally.
Donald Trump: “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much, because I don’t mind. I don’t mind that.”
For months, pollsters have predicted the presidential race will come down to seven states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. But over the weekend, the most prominent pollster in Iowa, Ann Selzer, released the Des Moines Register poll which showed Harris had taken a shocking three-point lead in Iowa, which Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020. The poll showed women voters have shifted heavily toward Harris in Iowa, where a six-week abortion ban took effect in July.
Thousands took part in a Women’s March to the White House on Saturday.
Lina Anderson: “We’ve got to stand up for democracy. We have to stand up for women’s right to have control over her body, control over her life. Women’s rights are human rights. And we were back in the hallways. I’m a 77-year-old woman. I remember when women were crying and carrying on with coat hangers and other kinds of means to save their lives.”
Top United Nations officials are warning again the “entire Palestinian population” in north Gaza is at “imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence.” In a warning issued on Friday, the heads of 15 humanitarian organizations wrote, “The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and lifesaving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue.”
According to UNICEF, Israeli attacks killed more than 50 children over a 48-hour period this weekend in the Jabaliya refugee camp. Earlier today, Israeli forces shelled the Kamal Adwan Hospital. The hospital’s director said multiple children were injured when the Israeli shells struck the pediatric ward and nursery. Israel is also accused of attacking a polio vaccination center in Gaza City, injuring at least four children.
On Friday, an Israeli airstrike killed Palestinian photojournalist Bilal Mohamed Rajab, bringing the death toll of journalists killed in Gaza to as high as 183 over the past 13 months.
Aid groups fear the humanitarian situation will soon worsen in Gaza as Israel has officially notified the U.N. that it has cut off ties to UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestine refugees. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned Israel’s move.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “This ban will not make Israel safer. It will only deepen the suffering of the people of Gaza and increase the risk of disease outbreaks.”
On Friday, the Pentagon announced new deployments to the Middle East, including B-52 long-range bombers and ballistic missile defense destroyers. In a statement, the Pentagon said the move was done in part for the “defense of Israel.” Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, a group of progressive lawmakers led by Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush have sent President Biden a letter warning that the growing U.S. involvement in regional wars in the Middle East has not been authorized by Congress. The lawmakers wrote, “These destructive wars must end, as must any unauthorized U.S. involvement in them.”
Here in New York City, protesters took to the streets Saturday to demand “No votes for Genocide.” Protesters decried both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for supporting Israel’s war on Gaza and refusing to back an arms embargo on Israel. Participants at the protest included Claudia de la Cruz, who is running for president on the Party for Socialism and Liberation ticket.
Claudia de la Cruz: “We are here to remind the capitalist state that there is an entire movement of hundreds of thousands of people all across this country that has been demanding a ceasefire, that has been demanding an arms embargo, that has been demanding an end to the expansion of genocide and war in the Middle East, and that we have not been heard. We have not been considered. And in that same way, we will engage in our political right not to engage with a two-party system that continuously insists on paying for and bombing babies across the Middle East.”
Meanwhile, in London, pro-Palestinian protesters held a symbolic “die-in” in front of the British prime minister’s office on Saturday.
In Spain, King Felipe, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other officials were met with furious crowds as they toured the flood-stricken Valencia region, where at least 214 people died last week. Locals threw mud at the king and his entourage, and shouted out “killer,” “shame” and “You abandoned us!” amid mounting public outrage over the delayed warnings before the disaster, and the slow delivery of aid in the flood’s wake.
In Colombia, the U.N. biodiversity summit known as COP16 ended without a much sought-after agreement on funding by wealthy countries. Greenpeace International said, “The world has lost 5% to 10% of all insect species in the last 150 years. There will be no way out of this terrifying biodiversity crisis if Global North countries continue to put money above life on our planet.” Negotiators from smaller countries said they had to abandon talks after they stretched past the official end of the summit because they could not afford to change their flight plans.
But some good news emerged from the summit, as well, including a measure establishing a permanent Indigenous consulting body at the U.N. to weigh in on conservation issues.
Camila Paz Romero: “This is an unprecedented event in the history of multilateral agreements on the environment. The Indigenous groups and the local communities of the world are connected through our knowledge systems on how to take care of life and biodiversity. Let’s remember the long way we have advanced with this agreement. This new subsidiary organ is an example for the rest of the world. In it, the different parties recognize the constant need for our complete and effective participation.”
Environmentalists also welcomed progress on the Global Oceans Treaty, which groups hope will be ratified by June 2025, as well as a new measure for drug companies to share profits from products based on genetic data derived from nature.
Moldova’s EU-aligned President Maia Sandu has won a second term following a runoff vote, which pitted the incumbent against a pro-Moscow opponent. Sandu’s national security adviser accused Russia of “massive interference.”
Maia Sandu: “Moldova has been under an unprecedented attack in the history of all Europe — dirty money, illegal vote-buying, the interference in electoral processes by hostile forces from outside the country and by criminal groups, lies, sowing hatred and fear within our society. Our people have united, and freedom and the citizens have won. Peace and hope for a better life have prevailed!”
In the Republic of Georgia, prosecutors are investigating allegations of election fraud after President Salome Zourabichvili refused last week to recognize the parliamentary election victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party. She accuses Georgian Dream of using Russian-style tactics and propaganda to rig the elections. The EU has suspended Georgia’s EU membership process over its “foreign influence law” passed in June, which critics say is modeled after Russian laws.
The Sudanese Doctors’ Union says fighters for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces raped at least 47 people, including three minors, in the eastern Al Jazirah state as part of a retaliation campaign against the Sudanese army. An 11-year-old girl died from her bleeding.
This comes amid a spate of recent reports on widespread sexual assault as the devastating civil war in Sudan rages on. A U.N. report has accused militia fighters of using rape as part of a genocidal campaign in Darfur to eliminate non-Arab ethnic groups like the Masalit. One survivor said her attacker told her, “We will make you give birth to Arab children.” Aid groups are reporting an increase in suicides among rape survivors and women who fear being raped.
In news from Puerto Rico, an estimated 50,000 people attended a rally Sunday organized by the center-left coalition known as “Alianza,” or Alliance, ahead of Tuesday’s election. The third-party coalition has gained momentum with Puerto Rican voters disaffected with the two main parties over corruption scandals, austerity policies and the disastrous privatization of the electrical grid. Alianza’s gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau addressed the crowd.
Juan Dalmau: “As a people, during the last 55 years we’ve suffered the consequences of the bipartisan red and blue, of a leadership which betrayed the faith that many Puerto Ricans had on them. Our moment to reclaim this country has arrived, to reclaim the government as ours.”
This is Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny, who performed at the event.
Bad Bunny: “In two days, whether there’s thunder, rain or lightning, nothing will stop us from making history. I will never forget how the government abandoned us during the hurricane. This November 5th, this Tuesday, November 5th, we are going to be the storm, and there’s nobody who can save them.”
Bad Bunny and other Puerto Rican celebrities recently threw their support behind Kamala Harris after a conservative comic at a Trump rally called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.”
In Kentucky, a jury found former police officer Brett Hankison guilty of using excessive force and violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor during the raid that killed Taylor inside her own home in 2020. Taylor was a Black, 26-year-old emergency room technician. It’s the first conviction of any of the Louisville police officers involved in the botched raid. A judge will sentence Hankison on March 12, just one day ahead of the fifth anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The musical icon Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. During a seven-decade career, the trailblazing producer, arranger and performer won 28 Grammys and helped transform the sound of popular music, from producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to overseeing the all-star recording of “We Are the World.”
