Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today on the final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s election. Harris is scheduled to also hold three other events in Pennsylvania: in Scranton, Allentown and Philadelphia. Trump is also heading to Raleigh, North Carolina; Reading, Pennsylvania; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. More than 78 million voters have already cast their ballots.

On Sunday, Trump held a rally in Lititz, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he told supporters that he shouldn’t have left the White House after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.

Donald Trump: “We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn’t have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so — we did so well.”

During the same rally, Trump also said he wouldn’t mind if someone shot through a crowd of journalists covering his rally.

Donald Trump: “And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much, because I don’t mind. I don’t mind that.”

For months, pollsters have predicted the presidential race will come down to seven states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. But over the weekend, the most prominent pollster in Iowa, Ann Selzer, released the Des Moines Register poll which showed Harris had taken a shocking three-point lead in Iowa, which Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020. The poll showed women voters have shifted heavily toward Harris in Iowa, where a six-week abortion ban took effect in July.