Health officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks have killed at least 38 Palestinians and wounded more than 200 over the past 24-hour reporting period. Among the latest deaths were 10 Palestinians killed in an Israeli missile attack on the Shati refugee camp and two women killed when Israel shelled a home east of Khan Younis. In northern Gaza, doctors were forced to close the intensive care unit at the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital after an Israeli attack triggered a large fire. The U.N.’s humanitarian office warns U.N.-led missions to supply northern Gaza continue to be overwhelmingly denied, with Israeli forces turning back three humanitarian aid convoys carrying food and water on Tuesday alone.

Meanwhile, a senior Palestinian official involved in indirect negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza said talks were in a “decisive and final phase.” News of a possible truce was welcomed by Gaza residents who’ve survived more than 15 months of Israel’s assault.