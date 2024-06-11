Hamas has accepted a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The U.S.-supported resolution passed Monday on a vote of 14 to 0, after Russia abstained. Its passage came after the Biden administration vetoed three previous resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour called the resolution a “step in the right direction” and demanded a permanent ceasefire.

Riyad Mansour: “Our position has been always to have an immediate ceasefire, to stop the killing of our people. So this resolution is a step in that direction. … The proof is in the details. And we want to see that this resolution to be implemented, beginning with the ceasefire, and that this ceasefire to be permanent. We do not want to see the continuation of fighting.”

In a statement, Hamas said it would accept the ceasefire resolution and was ready to work with mediators to engage in indirect negotiations with Israel. Top U.S. officials have said Israel would accept the plan — contradicting statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, there’s been no letup in Israel’s assault. Following the resolution’s passage, Israeli attacks have killed at least 11 people in northern and central Gaza.

This all comes as world leaders and top aid officials are gathered in Jordan for an emergency humanitarian summit on Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are attending the summit. Israel was reportedly not invited.