Donald Trump has selected freshman Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. Republicans celebrated the decision, while Democrats warned against Vance’s extremist views, with President Biden labeling him a “clone” of Trump. The 39-year-old former marine gained fame after writing the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” about growing up in Appalachia. He won a close Republican Senate primary in 2022 in part thanks to billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who poured a record-breaking $10 million to support his campaign.

J.D. Vance’s political positions have shifted dramatically over the years. Once a Trump critic, J.D. Vance went on to embrace the MAGA movement and far-right positions on abortion, the climate, immigration and other issues.

Donald Trump appeared alongside Vance Monday at the Republican National Convention as he made his first public showing since Saturday’s assassination attempt. Trump appeared with a bandaged ear as he sat next to J.D. Vance and Republicans formally nominated Trump and Vance for the 2024 ticket. We’ll have more on J.D. Vance and the first day of the RNC after headlines.

Meanwhile, in related news, Elon Musk said he will give $45 million per month to the new pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC.