This week Democracy Now! is bringing you live, on-the-ground coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where you’ll hear the voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. In August, we’ll travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Democracy Now! doesn’t accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, and we don’t take money from any government. That means we’re relying on you. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! to support our RNC and DNC coverage—and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30 today. Please do your part to help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the conventions and the issues that matter most during the 2024 election cycle. Thank you so much—and remember, every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman
This week Democracy Now! is bringing you live, on-the-ground coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where you’ll hear the voices and analysis you won’t get anywhere else. In August, we’ll travel to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. Democracy Now! doesn’t accept corporate advertising or sponsorship revenue, and we don’t take money from any government. That means we’re relying on you. Can you donate $15 to Democracy Now! to support our RNC and DNC coverage—and so much more? Right now, a generous donor will DOUBLE your gift, which means your $15 donation is worth $30 today. Please do your part to help us air in-depth, substantive coverage of the conventions and the issues that matter most during the 2024 election cycle. Thank you so much—and remember, every dollar makes a difference.
-Amy Goodman
We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.
Please do your part today.
In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed at least 42 people in airstrikes on a U.N.-run school in Nuseirat and on a so-called safe area in al-Mawasi near Khan Younis. The Nuseirat attack, which killed at least 23 Palestinians, is the sixth time Israel bombed an UNRWA school in the past 10 days. This is a survivor.
Umm Hassan al-Aidi: “Where is the safety for the agency UNRWA schools? There are no more safe agency UNRWA schools, nor safe clinics, no more safe houses, no safe streets. We have been left desolate, displaced and destroyed. And here we are. What have the children done to deserve this? Where are the countries? Where are the people? Where is the world? What do we do with the wrath of mothers, children? What is their sin? What have they done?”
UNRWA, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, reports 70% of its schools in Gaza have now been bombed, and over 500 people who had taken shelter in them have been killed by Israel since October 7. Separately, UNRWA projected it will take 15 years to clear the rubble from Israel’s destruction of Gaza.
The Center for Constitutional Rights has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access communications of the Biden administration related to the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza. The group says it is focused on efforts by the U.S. and U.K. to block the ICC from delivering arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
In New York, a federal jury on Tuesday convicted New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez of corruption on all 16 counts he faced. The disgraced Democrat, once head of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was found guilty of bribery, wire fraud, extortion, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt. This is prosecutor Damian Williams speaking after yesterday’s verdict.
Damian Williams: “This case has always been about shocking levels of corruption, hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz. This wasn’t politics as usual; this was politics for profit. And now that a jury has convicted Bob Menendez, his years of selling his office to the highest bidder have finally come to an end.”
Two Menendez associates, New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, were also found guilty on all counts. Senator Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, was also charged in the corruption schemes but has not yet been tried. Bob Menendez faces years in prison when he is sentenced in October. Eight of his convictions carry possible 20-year sentences.
Democrats are calling on Menendez to resign, which would allow New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy to fill his vacant seat. If Menendez refuses to resign, he could face expulsion by his fellow senators.
Here in Milwaukee, activists and community members gathered in the streets to condemn the police killing Tuesday of 43-year-old Milwaukee resident Samuel Sharpe. The officers who killed Sharpe, an unhoused Black veteran, are from Ohio and are in Wisconsin as part of a group of 4,500 law enforcement officials in Milwaukee for the RNC. But the shooting took place a mile from the RNC’s proceedings. Sharpe appeared to be in the middle of an altercation with another man when the police officers charged toward him before fatally shooting him.
Separately, community members on Tuesday rallied outside Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s house, demanding justice for D’Vontaye Mitchell, the 43-year-old Black father who was killed by security guards last month when they pinned Mitchell to the ground outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
In more news from Milwaukee, anti-immigrant hate speech and misinformation about the U.S.-Mexico border took center stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention. Several of Donald Trump’s former rivals took to the stage, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Vivek Ramaswamy. Many lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she and Biden have enforced “open border” policies that have led to a wave of what Trump’s campaign describes as a “migrant crime epidemic.” There is no data linking immigrants to rising crime. Meanwhile, Senator Cruz falsely claimed immigrants kill U.S. citizens “every damn day,” while many remarks scapegoated asylum seekers for the smuggling of fentanyl across the southern border. Evidence shows fentanyl is largely smuggled by U.S. citizens across U.S. ports of entry. We’ll have more on the RNC later in the broadcast.
California Congressmember Adam Schiff warned donors that Democrats would lose the presidency, control of the Senate and miss out on the chance to reclaim the House unless President Biden steps aside. Adam Schiff, who is running for California’s U.S. Senate seat in November, made the comments during a private fundraising dinner in New York, according to new reports.
Despite mounting fears over Biden’s ability to beat Trump, Democrats appear to be moving ahead with plans to hold a virtual vote confirming Biden as their nominee weeks before the DNC.
In housing news, President Biden has unveiled a plan to limit annual rent increases to no more than 5%. Landlords who fail to comply would lose their tax benefits. The rule would apply to corporate landlords who control at least 50 units, which amounts to roughly half the rental market, or 20 million units, nationwide. Democrats would likely need to control Congress in order for the proposal to pass. Biden outlined the plan during a speech before the NAACP on Tuesday but mistakenly said he was capping rent increases at $55 instead of 5%.
President Joe Biden: “The idea — the idea that corporate-owned housing is able to raise your rent 300-400 bucks a month or something? Under what I’m about to announce, they can’t raise it more than $55.”
Progressive Texas Congressmember Greg Casar has challenged his Republican counterparts to prove their commitment to workers by backing union-boosting legislation. In a social media post, Casar wrote, “If Republicans wanna talk like they’re pro-worker, then let’s have a vote on the PRO Act next week. Let’s see which politicians are for unions and which ones are all talk.” This comes as Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance attempts to court working-class voters, and after Teamsters President Sean O’Brien addressed the RNC Monday.
Other union leaders, meanwhile, are warning voters not to succumb to fake worker appeals by the Republican Party. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said, “A Trump-Vance White House is a corporate CEO’s dream and a worker’s nightmare,” while SEIU President April Verrett warned, “Vance’s loyalties lie with the Wall Street bankers and Silicon Valley billionaires who have bankrolled his political career.”
In Kenya, at least one person was killed in a fresh wave of youth-led anti-government protests demanding President William Ruto resign. At least 50 people have been killed since protests broke out last month in response to a now-withdrawn tax bill. This is a protester in Mombasa.
Protester: “We’re still protesting, because Ruto could have easily dissolved this from the first week. He could have signed off his people from the first week. He could have stepped down from the first week. But he’s waited this long. All these people have died, all this life lost. And still he cannot see the bigger impact he’s creating on the country.”
In other news from Kenya, hundreds more national police officers were deployed to Haiti this week as part of a U.N.-backed security mission.
Federal prosecutors have started to offer new plea deals and drop more serious charges against January 6 insurrectionists following last month’s Supreme Court ruling that limited the use of felony obstruction of Congress charges against a rioter. Those expected to benefit include members of the extreme-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Over 250 January 6 defendants could seek to vacate their obstruction convictions or charges. Many of them, however, were also charged with other felonies.
In other Supreme Court news, President Biden is reportedly preparing to endorse major changes to the nation’s highest court, including establishing term limits and an enforceable code of ethics. Biden is also reportedly considering a call for a constitutional amendment that would eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other officials.
Yemen’s Houthi movement is continuing its attacks on Red Sea vessels. Houthi fighters targeted a Panama-flagged and Israeli-owned ship, as well as a Liberian-flagged and Marshall Islands-owned oil tanker on the key trade route Monday. No casualties were reported. The Houthi movement says it will escalate its attacks so long as Israel continues to attack Gaza.
As Sudan’s warring parties continue to fight for control, UNICEF reports some 50,000 people have fled and sought refuge in the eastern region of Qadarif, with many more expected to arrive in the coming days as they escape the violence. This is UNICEF program coordinator Nasra Islan.
Nasra Islan: “So far, 400 children have been registered here, of which they are receiving several services, including mental and psychosocial support. … As we have seen, many of the children and families are missing their loved ones here.”
In Bangladesh, at least six people have been killed in a wave of student protests over government quotas on public sector jobs. Up to 30% of those positions are reserved for the relatives of soldiers who fought in Bangladesh’s independence war against Pakistan in 1971. Critics say the quota unfairly benefits families who support Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A number of government jobs are also designated for women, ethnic minorities and disabled job applicants, but those are not included in protesters’ grievances. Schools and universities across Bangladesh have shut down amid the growing unrest.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron has accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation as the government steps down after suffering a major defeat in snap elections earlier this month. But Attal will stay on as caretaker amid ongoing uncertainty over a new government. A leftist coalition, which came together just days ahead of the July 7 parliamentary election, pulled off a surprise victory in a blow to both the far right and Macron. But the alliance did not secure an outright majority and has since not been able to agree on a candidate for prime minister. Macron, meanwhile, has called on centrist parties to form a ruling coalition.
In other news from France, police continue to forcibly remove undocumented immigrants around Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics, which kick off next week. This is Jocelyne, an unhoused Congolese mother.
Jocelyne: “I have two children, and because we’re living on the streets, one fell ill with asthma. So it’s very difficult for me with the Olympic Games. We do all of our activities in Paris. What will become of us now? Can anybody find a solution for us?”
In more Olympics news, Amnesty International has slammed French authorities over its policy banning its Muslim athletes from wearing headscarves. The group said, “Banning French athletes from competing with sports hijabs at the Olympic and Paralympic Games makes a mockery of claims that Paris 2024 is the first Gender Equal Olympics and lays bare the racist gender discrimination that underpins access to sport in France.”
A new Senate report finds that Amazon Prime Day results in a massive spike in warehouse worker injuries. An investigation by Senator Bernie Sanders’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee found that Amazon Prime Day in 2019 led to a whopping 45% of Amazon warehouse workers sustaining injuries. Bernie Sanders said of the findings, “Amazon may be a $2 trillion corporation. Its owner, Jeff Bezos, may be worth $215 billion. But that does not give them the right to put their $36 billion in annual profits ahead of the health and safety of their workers. This type of corporate greed must end.”
Media Options