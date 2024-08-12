Officials in Gaza say more than 100 people were killed Saturday in an Israeli attack on a school and mosque where thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought shelter. The attack on the al-Tabin school in Gaza City was one of the deadliest individual attacks since Israel’s war on Gaza began over 10 months ago. Rescue workers said they did not find a “single full body” among the deceased — just body parts often destroyed beyond recognition. Survivors said Israel attacked the school during morning prayers.
Rajab Khafri: “It’s a mosque inside a school. People were praying the dawn prayer. They struck three missiles, and one didn’t explode. It’s on the rooftop. Remains of people — children and women, the elderly — were here. What did they do? Look, these are remains everywhere. They are from the displaced people who fled to here. … Without a warning or anything, what can I say? I’m speechless. More than 100 were killed. There are still bodies under the rubble even now. Children are missing, and some were injured. What can I say?”
Israel claimed Hamas was using the school as a command center. CNN has confirmed a U.S.-made GBU-39 small diameter bomb was used in the Israeli strike on the school. The attack came two days after the Biden administration notified Congress that it was preparing to provide Israel with an additional $3.5 billion to spend on U.S. weapons and military equipment. Congress had approved the money as part of a $14 billion package for Israel in April. Zeteo reports part of the new U.S. package includes a direct sale of 6,500 joint direct action munitions to Israel.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided-missile submarine to head to the Middle East and for a strike group of fighter jets and Navy warships to sail more quickly to the region as Israel is bracing for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran and Hezbollah after Israel assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut. On Friday, Israel continued its assassination campaign by killing a Hamas commander in the Lebanese city of Sidon.
Meanwhile, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have called on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks on Thursday in Cairo. Hamas responded by saying it supports the ceasefire proposal put forward by President Biden rather than any new plan.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, spoke before a crowd of over 15,000 in Arizona Friday in their largest rally to date. During Harris’s speech, a group of protesters began chanting “Free, free Palestine.” The vice president paused to respond.
Vice President Kamala Harris: “And let me just say this on topic of what I think I’m hearing over there. Let me just speak to that for a moment, and then I’m going to get back to the business at hand. So, let me say, I have been clear: Now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done.”
Harris’s response to the pro-Palestinian protesters in Arizona marked a notable shift in tone from how she reacted to protesters in Michigan.
Vice President Kamala Harris: “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that; otherwise, I’m speaking.”
In other campaign news, Donald Trump has falsely accused Kamala Harris of using artificial intelligence to fabricate photos showing large crowds at her rallies. Last week, Harris spoke in front of 15,000 supporters at an airport hangar in Detroit, but Trump falsely claimed the massive crowd didn’t actually exist despite extensive photographic and video evidence. Trump wrote, “There was nobody at the plane,” and that the massive crowd “didn’t exist.” This comes as numerous reports emerge that Trump has been shocked by the early strength of Harris’s campaign as new polls show her leading in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The New York Times reports the former president has repeatedly called Harris a “bitch” in private.
Russia has ordered residents in parts of the Belgorod region to evacuate as Ukraine expands its attacks inside Russian territory. Thousands of Ukrainian troops are now pushing into both the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia in a surprise offensive that began six days ago. Meanwhile, a Russian missile hit a supermarket in eastern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 43 others.
In other news from the region, Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other after a major fire broke out Sunday at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces for two years. Russia accused Ukraine of shelling the plant, while Ukraine blamed Russia for starting the fire, which occurred in the plant’s cooling towers.
In Bangladesh, interim leader Muhammad Yunus has appealed for unity amid ongoing turmoil and religious tensions as Bangladesh transitions to a new government after the student-led ouster of longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, met with and embraced the weeping mother of Abu Sayed, the first student to have been killed in the unrest last month.
On Saturday, Bangladesh’s chief justice and central bank governor resigned as protesters encircled the Supreme Court. Students are now focused on unseating officials they say abetted Sheikh Hasina’s repressive rule.
The Biden administration has decided to resume sending offensive arms to Saudi Arabia, lifting a ban that had been in place since 2021. The U.S. had halted offensive arms sales three years ago amid public outcry over Saudi Arabia’s role in the devastating war in Yemen.
U.S.-led peace talks between warring parties in Sudan are set to proceed in Geneva this week, even as Sudanese officials say they have not yet agreed to send a delegation. Sudan says the U.S. failed to ensure the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, first commit to respecting an existing agreement, the Jeddah Declaration. Sudan also objects to including the United Arab Emirates as an observer in the negotiations, as they accuse the UAE of supporting the RSF.
This comes amid a spiraling humanitarian disaster in Sudan, where the U.N. has declared famine in a North Darfur camp, and ongoing heavy flooding has led to even more displacement and deaths.
In the Philippines, the independent news website Rappler has won an eight-year legal battle and will continue its operations after a court voided a shutdown order issued under former President Rodrigo Duterte. Rappler and its Nobel Peace Prize-winning co-founder Maria Ressa were consistently persecuted by Duterte for their critical coverage of his authoritarian rule and his deadly “war on drugs.” Maria Ressa spoke after the court ruling.
Maria Ressa: “This court decision, the latest in a string of court victories for Rappler, is a much-needed reminder that the mission of journalism can thrive, even in the line of fire, to speak truth to power, to hold the line, to build a better world.”
The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Biden administration has been pushing to arrange for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to leave office in exchange for amnesty for him and other top Venezuelan officials. The report comes two weeks after Venezuela held a contested election where both Maduro and the opposition have claimed victory.
Peru has passed a bill that bars the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed before 2002. If signed into law by President Dina Boluarte, it could benefit convicted former President Alberto Fujimori and hundreds of others who carried out crimes during Peru’s internal conflict from 1980 to 2000. The U.N. slammed the legislation, saying it “risks endangering the rights to truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence for thousands of victims of grave violations in Peru.”
In Brazil, authorities are investigating after a plane crash in São Paulo killed all 62 people on board. Among the dead were eight doctors who were headed to an oncology conference. Another victim was a lawyer who represented clients in cases against airlines.
A federal appeals court extended a block on the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan known as SAVE, which lowers monthly payments for millions and accelerates debt cancellation for some borrowers who had taken out smaller loans. Before it was put on hold, the SAVE program had already canceled $5.5 billion for over 400,000 borrowers.
