Officials in Gaza say more than 100 people were killed Saturday in an Israeli attack on a school and mosque where thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought shelter. The attack on the al-Tabin school in Gaza City was one of the deadliest individual attacks since Israel’s war on Gaza began over 10 months ago. Rescue workers said they did not find a “single full body” among the deceased — just body parts often destroyed beyond recognition. Survivors said Israel attacked the school during morning prayers.

Rajab Khafri: “It’s a mosque inside a school. People were praying the dawn prayer. They struck three missiles, and one didn’t explode. It’s on the rooftop. Remains of people — children and women, the elderly — were here. What did they do? Look, these are remains everywhere. They are from the displaced people who fled to here. … Without a warning or anything, what can I say? I’m speechless. More than 100 were killed. There are still bodies under the rubble even now. Children are missing, and some were injured. What can I say?”

Israel claimed Hamas was using the school as a command center. CNN has confirmed a U.S.-made GBU-39 small diameter bomb was used in the Israeli strike on the school. The attack came two days after the Biden administration notified Congress that it was preparing to provide Israel with an additional $3.5 billion to spend on U.S. weapons and military equipment. Congress had approved the money as part of a $14 billion package for Israel in April. Zeteo reports part of the new U.S. package includes a direct sale of 6,500 joint direct action munitions to Israel.