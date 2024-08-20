Chicago Is a Labor Town: Teachers Union President and In These Times Editor on Organizing for Change

Media Options
Guests
- Stacy Davis Gatespresident of the Chicago Teachers Union.
- Alex Hanpolitical organizer and executive director of In These Times magazine.
We discuss Chicago’s storied history of organized labor and the state of the labor movement today with Alex Han, a longtime union organizer and now the executive director of the Chicago-based progressive magazine In These Times, and with Stacy Davis Gates, the current president of the Chicago Teachers Union, of which Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson — who opened the 2024 DNC last night — was previously a member. As the Democratic Party increasingly embraces union rights as a major part of its policy platform, “It’s pretty remarkable to think of how far we’ve come. It’s also important, sitting here in Chicago, [to] understand how far we still have to go,” says Han.
Please check back later for full transcript.
