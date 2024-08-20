Hi there,

Chicago Is a Labor Town: Teachers Union President and In These Times Editor on Organizing for Change

StoryAugust 20, 2024
We discuss Chicago’s storied history of organized labor and the state of the labor movement today with Alex Han, a longtime union organizer and now the executive director of the Chicago-based progressive magazine In These Times, and with Stacy Davis Gates, the current president of the Chicago Teachers Union, of which Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson — who opened the 2024 DNC last night — was previously a member. As the Democratic Party increasingly embraces union rights as a major part of its policy platform, “It’s pretty remarkable to think of how far we’ve come. It’s also important, sitting here in Chicago, [to] understand how far we still have to go,” says Han.

Guests
  • Stacy Davis Gates
    president of the Chicago Teachers Union.
  • Alex Han
    political organizer and executive director of In These Times magazine.

