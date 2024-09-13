Hi there,

Imprisoned for 50 Years: Amnesty Calls for Leonard Peltier’s Freedom as He Turns 80 Behind Bars

StorySeptember 13, 2024
Image Credit: NDN Collective

Supporters of Leonard Peltier are calling on President Biden to grant clemency to the Indigenous leader and activist, who marked his 80th birthday behind bars on Thursday after nearly a half-century in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. The ailing Peltier, who uses a walker and has serious health conditions, including diabetes, has always maintained his innocence over the 1975 killing of two FBI agents in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation. His conviction was riddled with irregularities and prosecutorial misconduct, and he is considered to be the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States. For much of the last four years, Peltier has been held under near-total lockdown. For more on Peltier and the campaign to free him, we speak with Nick Tilsen, president of the NDN Collective, and two attorneys on Peltier’s legal defense team, Jenipher Jones and Moira Meltzer-Cohen.

Related Story

StoryMay 13, 2022Nick Estes: Leonard Peltier’s Continued Imprisonment Is an “Open Wound for Indian Country”
Guests
  • Nick Tilsen
    president of the NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization, and a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation.
  • Jenipher Jones
    managing attorney at the law firm For The People and lead counsel for Leonard Peltier’s case.
  • Moira Meltzer-Cohen
    attorney, educator and abolitionist.

Please check back later for full transcript.

