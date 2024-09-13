Media Options
- Nick Tilsenpresident of the NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization, and a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation.
- Jenipher Jonesmanaging attorney at the law firm For The People and lead counsel for Leonard Peltier’s case.
- Moira Meltzer-Cohenattorney, educator and abolitionist.
Supporters of Leonard Peltier are calling on President Biden to grant clemency to the Indigenous leader and activist, who marked his 80th birthday behind bars on Thursday after nearly a half-century in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. The ailing Peltier, who uses a walker and has serious health conditions, including diabetes, has always maintained his innocence over the 1975 killing of two FBI agents in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation. His conviction was riddled with irregularities and prosecutorial misconduct, and he is considered to be the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States. For much of the last four years, Peltier has been held under near-total lockdown. For more on Peltier and the campaign to free him, we speak with Nick Tilsen, president of the NDN Collective, and two attorneys on Peltier’s legal defense team, Jenipher Jones and Moira Meltzer-Cohen.
