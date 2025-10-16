Israeli officials say they will further delay the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, as Israel continues to severely limit humanitarian aid to more than 2 million Palestinians suffering from hunger, malnutrition and severe shortages of medicine, clean water and other basic goods. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports Israeli fire has killed at least three Palestinians so far today — despite the ceasefire deal that went into effect last week. Israeli officials have threatened to end the truce if Hamas doesn’t return all the bodies of dead Israeli hostages. On Wednesday, Hamas said it had turned over two more bodies, bringing the total number to nine, but said it would need specialized equipment to search through the rubble to find the bodies of 19 remaining captives — many believe killed by Israeli strikes. The Israeli military is not allowing in that specialized equipment.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians who were forced by Israel to flee their neighborhoods are returning to find their homes in rubble. This is displaced Gaza City resident Umm al-Abed al-Fioumi.