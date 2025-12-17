President Trump ordered a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers going to and from Venezuela Tuesday, ramping up his threats on the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro. In a post on social media, Trump said, “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before.” Last week, the U.S. seized a tanker in the Caribbean Sea that was carrying Venezuelan oil for Cuba and China. Since September, the U.S. military has been carrying out airstrikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific near Venezuela, killing at least 95 people in 25 attacks. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday there are no plans to release the full unedited video showing a deadly second strike on an alleged drug boat on September 2. Legal experts and human rights groups have described the strike on two survivors clinging to the wreckage of the boat as a war crime. This comes as Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles suggested in an interview with Vanity Fair that the U.S. military’s attacks on alleged drug boats aim to ultimately topple President Maduro. Wiles said, “[Trump] wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.” This is President Maduro speaking yesterday in Caracas.

President Nicolás Maduro: “We tell the people of the United States our truth, and it is very clear: Imperialism and the Nazi-fascist right wing want to colonize Venezuela to take our wealth — oil, gas, gold, iron, aluminum and other minerals. We have sworn to defend our homeland. And in Venezuela, peace will always prevail, along with stability and shared happiness for our people.”

We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.