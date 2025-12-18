The Pentagon said Wednesday it had blown up another boat suspected of carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific. U.S. Southern Command released video showing a speedboat erupting in flames, saying the attack killed “four male narco-terrorists.” If the Pentagon’s numbers are accurate, it would be the 26th such strike, bringing the death toll to 99 people.

It came as House Republicans on Wednesday rejected a pair of war powers resolutions introduced by Democrats that would have forced the White House to seek congressional approval for the boat strikes — and for any attack against Venezuela. The resolution was co-sponsored by Massachusetts Congressmember Jim McGovern.