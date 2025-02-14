A group of 14 states have sued Donald Trump and Elon Musk, accusing the president of giving the world’s richest man “seemingly limitless and unchecked power” to dismantle federal agencies, saying it is “antithetical to the nation’s entire constitutional structure.” Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order to expand the power of Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration fired thousands of workers, including at the Departments of Education, Energy and Veterans Affairs, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of Personnel Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, the General Services Administration and the Small Business Administration. On Thursday, Musk said the Trump administration should “delete entire agencies” from the federal government.

Fired federal workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took part in a protest Wednesday outside the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., which have been closed all week.