Israel’s military has launched a full-scale ground invasion in Rafah as it relentlessly attacks the Gaza Strip for the fourth straight day since Israel unilaterally shattered the ceasefire with Hamas. Israeli troops are also pushing into the north near Beit Lahia and other areas. At least 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks since Tuesday. This is a mother in Khan Younis whose daughter was killed by an Israeli strike.

Buthayna al-Mujayda: “Stop this war. Stop this extermination. This is an extermination of the entire Palestinian people. What is the fault of the children? These are children. What is their fault? For every child, you bring 100. What is this? Shame on you! The entire square, not a stone or anything remains. It is all destroyed. They left nothing in the whole area.”

UNRWA announced five of its workers have been killed in recent days. This brings the total of all UNRWA workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past 18 months to 284.