The U.S. has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine, in the latest blow to Ukraine’s effort to counter Russia’s invasion, after Trump froze military funding to Kyiv following his White House confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced a series of resolutions condemning Russia and calling for it to withdraw from Ukraine.

President Zelensky is in Brussels today, where he thanked European leaders for their “strong support.” EU members are gathering for a summit as they scramble to rally support for Kyiv amid the fallout with the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, French President Emanuel Macron said in a televised address Europe can no longer rely on the U.S. to be “at our side” and that it is considering extending its “nuclear umbrella” to European allies.

President Emmanuel Macron: “Answering to the historic call of the future German chancellor, I decided to open the strategic debate on the protection through our nuclear dissuasion of our allies in the European continent. … If a country can invade with impunity its neighbor in Europe, then no one can any longer be sure of anything.”

The Kremlin blasted Macron’s speech as “extremely confrontational.”

European countries say they are planning for a possible influx of Ukrainian refugees after the U.S. halted its funding to Kyiv. More than 4 million Ukrainians were under temporary asylum protections in European countries as of December last year.