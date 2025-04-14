World leaders have condemned a Russian attack on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine Sunday that killed 34 people and injured 117 others. Two children were among the dead. Witnesses say a pair of ballistic missiles struck Sumy’s city center as crowds were gathering to celebrate the Palm Sunday holiday.

Natalia Pihul: “When the explosion happened, my mother was in the kitchen cooking some food for lunch. Please have a look. A cupboard was right here. Now it lies here on the floor. It fell, and its doors cut her head.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia of “serious war crimes.” French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia showed blatant disregard for human lives and international law. President Donald Trump called the attack on Sumy “terrible,” but said he was “told it was a mistake.” In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed Russia is not interested in negotiating a ceasefire.