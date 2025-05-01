Israel’s military is continuing its unrelenting attacks on Gaza, killing at least 18 Palestinians today. Israel has killed at least 2,300 Palestinians since it unilaterally shattered the ceasefire in mid-March, and more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

The assault continued as the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, warned the lives of 1 million Palestinian children in Gaza are on the line as Israel’s total blockade on the territory enters its 61st day. Some 3,000 aid trucks are lined up at Gaza’s border but unable to enter. The blockade has compounded a healthcare crisis, with no medicines or equipment entering Gaza, and patients unable to leave for treatment elsewhere. This is the mother of a sick 3-year-old child being treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Dalia Abu Mohsen: “Doctors prescribe treatments that aren’t even available to get from the pharmacies here. My daughter needs this medicine, but it’s not available. It’s not available anywhere in Gaza’s pharmacies. It has to come from outside, and the occupation has closed the crossing and refuses to let medicines through.”

This comes as arguments continue at the International Court of Justice over Israel’s obligations to provide aid to Gaza. A U.S. State Department lawyer on Wednesday defended Israel’s ban on UNRWA.