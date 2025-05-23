Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate abducted by ICE, testified in court Thursday that he faces possible “assassination, kidnapping, [or] torture” if he were to be deported, after being “mislabeled … a terrorist sympathizer” by the U.S. government. Khalil has been locked up in an immigration prison in Jena, Louisiana, for over two months, after he was taken from his New York home in March. Just hours before his testimony on Thursday, Mahmoud Khalil was permitted to hold his 1-month-old son Deen for the first time since he was born. Hundreds of people rallied in Jena Thursday to demand justice for Khalil. Amy Greer, one of his lawyers, spoke to reporters after the court hearing.

Amy Greer: “As long as this genocide is unfolding and the ethnic cleansing happening in the West Bank continues to unfold to the silence of the Western part of the world, he will keep speaking. And this administration can keep throwing people away, keep trying to silence our communities, but we see what’s happening. Mahmoud sees what’s happening. And he is willing to exercise his voice and protect all of our rights.”

We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast with another member of Mahmoud Khalil’s legal team, Ramzi Kassem.