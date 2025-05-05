The Israeli military is calling up tens of thousands of reservists as Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved plans to expand its assault on Gaza, where Israel has already killed at least 52,000 Palestinians over the past 18 months — and that figure is believed to be a vast undercount. Israel has killed more than 2,400 Palestinians since it broke the ceasefire in mid-March. One Israeli official told CNN the new plan for Gaza involves “the conquest of territory and remaining there.”

This comes as Israel’s devastating blockade on all humanitarian and food aid has entered its third month. Health officials in Gaza say at least 57 Palestinians have already starved to death. According to UNICEF, more than 9,000 children have been admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition so far this year. Aid groups are blasting a new Israeli proposal to take control of aid distribution and put U.S. security contractors in charge. Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council said, “They want to manipulate and militarize all aid to civilians, forcing us to deliver supplies through hubs designed by the Israeli military.”

Meanwhile, Israel continued to attack Palestinians across Gaza over the weekend. One strike in Khan Younis killed newlyweds Alaa Abu Al-’Anin and Hala Zorob one day after their wedding. Survivors of the blast denounced the Israeli attack.

Jehad Sarhan: “I wish my voice could reach the whole world to tell them that we are oppressed. Our children die of hunger every day. They are torn apart in front of our eyes, and we cannot do anything.”

In other news from Gaza, one of Pope Francis’s popemobiles is being turned into a mobile healthcare unit for children in Gaza. Pope Francis gave his blessing to the initiative before his death.